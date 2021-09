Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered the arrest and detention of one Joweigha Michael, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, over the death of one Kubiat Isaac, a prospective National Youths Service Corp member.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

He has also ordered an autopsy to verify the remote and immediate cause of Isaac’s death while in detention

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, on Saturday, titled, ‘Death of Kubiat Isaac, CP orders arrest of ASP,’ said Isaac, who was being investigated for suspected criminal offences, took ill and was taken to Police clinic where he died.

Macdon, however, denounced the news in the social media that the said Isaac was beaten to death by a Police personnel.

According to the statement, Isaac was traced to and arrested at Eni Stores in Uyo on the 29th of August, 2021 and taken for questioning and later transferred to CID, where his case was pending investigation before his eventual death.

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a news making the rounds on social media that one Kubiat Isaac, who was arrested at Eni Stores, was beaten to death by a Police personnel.

“It is expedient to state that the said Kubiat Isaac was being investigated for the offence of suspected armed robbery and cultism, and had been evading arrest for sometime.

“Unfortunately, the suspect said he was sick. He was taken to the Police clinic for treatment, but gave up the ghost in the process.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered an autopsy to be conducted in order to determine the cause of death.

“The CP, who has great respect for fundamental rights, notes that contemporary policing isn’t about torture and should not be tolerated, hence, has vowed that a diligent and transparent investigation will be conducted.

“To actualise this, the CP ordered for the immediate arrest and detention for questioning of one ASP Joweigha Michael, who, preliminary investigation revealed, was the officer who effected the arrest of the said Kubiat,” the statement said.

While consoling with the family over the untimely death, the CP assured that the officer would face the full weight of the law if found culpable and would be held accountable for his action.