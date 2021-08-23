Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

The commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state was yesterday grounded to a halt, following a voluntary sit-at-home embarked upon by the residents of the city.

Recalled that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB claimed to have cancelled the weekly sit-at-home scheduled for every Monday, but residents of the commercial city volunteered themselves to sit at home, saying that the IPoB leader, Nnamdi kanu who is currently being incarcerated in the DSS dungeon in the pursuit of Biafra restoration deserved their solidarity and encouragement, through constant sit-at-home exercise of this nature.

As usual, markets, banks, filling stations and other business activities were under lock and key, except few tricyclists who plied short distances from Onitsha to neighboring communities like Nkpor, Ogidi, Obosi and environs.

Meantime, the Founder and Chancellor of Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo state, Prof Daddy Hezekiah has appealed to the international community to prevail on the federal government of Nigeria to release IPoB leader, Kanu without further delay.

Prof. Hezekiah who is also the Founder and General Superintendent of Living Christ Mission, LCM, said on Sunday at LCM Administrative headquarters, Onitsha, during their Mothering Sunday celebration, that as far as he was concerned, Kanu has not committed any terrorism act to warrant his illegal arrest and detention.

According to Hezekiah, “in as much as this present government in power does not have listening ear, at least the sit-at-home so far observed has sent a strong message that IPoB is out to rescue Ndigbo from bondage”.

“Yes, the sit-at-home has worked but it has no impact on the government authorities because our present leaders do not have conscience. Sit-at-home in developed countries can force a government to resign but here in Nigeria, it has no impact on our government and it is unfortunate. Lets continue praying for Kanu because it is only God that can protect him from the hands of his enemies”.

Prof. Hezekiah however suggested that the sit-at-home be observed during court dates or occasionally and not every Monday to avoid having a negative impact on Ndigbo themselves, adding, “the sit-at-home has delivered the message but I consider every Monday exercise to be counter productive as it will affect Igbo land negatively”.