By CHUKS EKE

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Anambra state chapter has urged the federal government to give fair hearing to the different Agitators for self determination, such as Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, insisting that dialogue would be the best approach towards ensuring unity and justice in the country.

In a communique issued at the end of their executive council meeting held at Immanuel Anglican Church, Inland Town, Onitsha,, CAN frowned at the activities of some security agents who mount road blocks where they extort money and humiliate the populace and urged the appropriate government authorities to look into the situation.

On the up-coming gunernatorial election in Anambra state, CAN congratulated all those who emerged victorious from the recently concluded primaries. and urged all politicians and their Parties to conduct their campaigns in a way that will show the world that Anambra State is really a Christian State.

Declaring itself to be apolitical and non-partisan, CAN prayed for all Christians that emerged as Candidates in all the political parties and embraced all of them as our sons and daughters.

According to the communique signed by its state chairman, Venerable Joseph Nweke, “CAN prays that God will choose one of them to lead Anambra State; and such a person will receive our collective support. Finally, CAN urged INEC to conduct credible and fair elections to minimize post-election litigations and disagreements”.

On economy, CAN draws attention of Government to the economic crunches that continue biting the Citizens hard and urged the Government to step up action in revamping the battered economy.

“CAN thanked God for a successful Inauguration of the new executives under the leadership of Venerable Joseph Nweke and his new EXCOs. Also CAN expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuo Dike), the Executive Governor of Anambra State and all our Heads of Blocs and Stakeholders for their supports”.

CAN also thanked God and congratulated Very Rev Fr Abraham Nwali of Ebonyi State on his emergence as the new South East Zonal Chairman of CAN together with his new EXCOs. CAN also prayed for God’s guidance on them.

On the state of the nation, CAN observed with dismay the gruesome murder of many innocent Citizens occasioned by the incessant attacks of Fulani Herdsmen and Unknown Gunmen. CAN urged the Chief Security Officers on both Federal and State Levels to step up efforts towards taming this tide.

On Anambra state, CAN thanked the State Governor for his great strides in the development of Anambra State especially with the execution of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport project at Umueri and prayed for more blessings on him and his administration.

“CAN urges the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political tugs or to incite violence during the electioneering campaigns. CAN urged all eligible Citizens to ensure they obtain their voters cards”.