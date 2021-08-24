Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Federal Government says it is fully committed to improving commercial and economic environment and also complete all federal government projects in the South East region.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday at the inauguration of an ultra-modern, multifunctional and digital leather industrial hub equipped by the federal and Anambra state government in Ogbunike.

The facility is a collaboration between the federal and state government geared towards the enhancement of industrialization drives in Anambra state in the area of shoe and other leather production. Federal Government having fulfilled its promise to equip a one-stop-centre that will house ultra modern industrial shoe making hub with cutting edge technology.

Osinbajo said that both the federal and state government would not relent in making the area conducive for investment.

He maintained that the ecencss of commissioning the facility was to ensure that small businesses get opportunities to suffisicated equipment.

The Minister of trade, investment and industry Ambassador Mariam katagum said that the federal government was committed to empowering Nigerians, noted that the commissioning of the project was a step in the right direction.

Gov. Willie Obiano who said that the economic benefits of the complex were enormous, maintained that it would create jobs and hundreds of small businesses as well as have a huge impact on the GDP of the state.

The governor also expressed joy that the complex has a factory fully equipped with the latest technology for shoe making

He said that the process of manufacturing shoes in the state is fully automated from start to finish and compared to the highest shoe making processes in the advanced parts of world.

The managing director of Anambra state Small Business Agency, Mr clement Chukwuka commended the Federal Government for the creation and effective management of the national MSME’s programs resulting in the provision of shoe and leather making digital equipment

He explained that the agency judiciously and prudently utilized the N2 billion MSMEs from the Central Bank of Nigeria to achieve its feat.

He, however, maintained that the project would be a legacy with multiplier effects to the state and the nation in general, hence the need for the shoe makers to apply strong professionalism in its management.

The Chairman of the market, Mr Clement who appreciated government for making their work easier also stressed need for loans to be given to them for efficient service delivery.

The government officials including security chiefs among others graced the occasion