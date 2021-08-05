Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Communities of Lame Districts in Toro local Government area of Bauchi State has expressed concern over the influx of strangers inside popular Lame Burra game reserves.

Sarkin Yakin Bauchi Districts Head of Lame Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame , confirmed the presence of strangers inside the game reserve, He said its worrisome the presence these young men that either came to the forest from Zamfara axis while others came from the southern part of the country.

Alhaji Ali said “we have already profile many of the youths in the area , and we are monitoring their activities to ensure that they didn’t cause any security breach in the area , and we have reported the matter to the emir of Bauchi, and the Bauchi State Government and both of them are working hard to ensure that there is no break of law and order”

He said as head of Districts heads in the area they met regularly on the security and well bring of their subjects, they engaged the services of the hunters, local vigilantes that work with security agencies to monitor all the nooks and crannies of the area”

Alhaji Ali lamented on the attitudes of some of the traditional rulers and forestry officers who accommodate people in the bush without the knowledge of the district head and some times give them land to build houses inside the game reserve and the major problem is where a strangers you accomodate also received and accommodate other unknown visitors and warned the concern leaders in the area to desists from accepting or giving lands to strangers, without following extinct laws and due process.

Sarkin Yaki,urged relevant security agencies and the Bauchi State government to, as a matter of urgency, take steps to see that the fear of the people about the influx of these characters is not only allayed but also that it does not become the ugly reality if proactive measures are not taken.

Some residence of the area complained to our reporters that “This development is more worrisome for the fact that it looks like a very well-co-ordinated deployment of idle young men from among a people who in recent time have allegedly come to be notorious for their intolerance, hostility, violence and a propensity to dominate their hosts and grab their lands and other assets.

Communities, expressed the fear of these suspicious persons allegedly lurking around in the bush, said it had become necessary for us to express great concern in order to avoid doing anything that will disturb the peace enjoy In the state.

“as we speak, there are presence of many people that occupied a vast expanse of the forest as their habitation and their fortress and we have fear that many of these newcomers have drifted into the forest and appeal to the authorities to investigate the strangers and if found wanting, should be apprehended and evacuated to where they may have come from.”