The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, says investing in the progress and development of society is the best and most fulfilling way to mark his birthday.

Obi made this revelation when he took his 60th birthday celebration to Diocesan Hospital, Nnewi and made a donation of N2 million to them.

He explained that it will be unfair for him to be dining with expensive champagnes when people roam the streets hungry and the health sector not well equipped to cater for the medical needs of the people.

He revealed that, as part of his birthday celebrations, he intends to visit more hospitals and schools to help them function more effectively. He maintained that schools and hospitals are very critical to the development of any society and thus must always be prioritised.

Handing over the cheque of N2 million to the hospital management, through the Hospital Administrator, Rev Canon Emeka Ogonna Igwilo, Obi encouraged them to remain committed to their services to humanity. He urged them to make judicious use of the money by investing in the most critical areas that will benefit the hospital and society at large.

“This is my little birthday gift to you. It is a way of appreciating you for the good work you do here and encouraging you to do more. You are very important to our society and we will always support you to do more.” Obi said.

In his appreciation, on behalf of the Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Anglican Communion and Proprietor of the Hospital, Rt Rev’d Ndubuisi Obi, Rev Igwilo said they were very grateful for Obi’s birthday gift.

He said “We sincerely appreciate you for your birthday gift to us. You had always shown concern to the plight of the poor, while you were in office. Now that you are not in office, you are even doing more. We are very grateful and pray that Almighty God will reward you with longevity.”

On Obi’s entourage were his lovely wife, Mrs Margaret Obi and his Executive Team who served with him in office then as the Governor of Anambra State.