From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Chairman North East Youths and Elders Forum Alhaji Salihu Muhammad Magaji has explained that the allegations of miss appropriation of funds against the North East Development Commission under the Leadership of Mohammed Goni Akali is mischievous, and deliberate attempt to paint him black for selfish reasons.

Magaji stated this in a Press conference today Thursday in Bauchi, when he reacted to the allegations published in the media which the The North East Youth Progressive Forum of Nigeria (NEYPFN) chairman Comrade Maina Bukar alleged misappropriations in the NEDC

He alleged that “The North East Youth Progressive Forum of Nigeria (NEYPFN) chairman Comrade Maina Bukar that levelled these false allegations is a faceless group we dont know him no one know thr group in the north eastern state, let him stay in Abuja where he is and allow NEDC to develop the region .what has the group done to the North East apart from coming out to blackMail Alkali for his selfish reasons.”

Magaji said its unfortunate some people who claim to have come from the North want to bring the commission down with false claims and false accusations.

He said because of their selfish allegations the petitioned the National Assembly and Federal House of Representatives committee that investigated the NEDC under the watch of Alkali vindicated him and commended him for what he is doing.

Magaji listed some of the work of the NEDC in the region “NEDC establishes 6bn ICT training centers for North East youths indigenes, within higher institutions in Bauchi Gombe states it has also training centers in various universities and polytechnic in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states,, they built a 20 bed facility within Goni stadium IDP camp, 30 bed facility within muna garage IDP camps , equipping molecular laboratory in Bauchi it establish Norh East Development Endowment Funds to build the human capital of member states in the region and give scholarship to candidates across the states in the NE, it recently trains 380 candidates on ict and give each one of them starter packs and 20,000 it donated tractors and other farming inputs to farmers in the region.

The NEDC ask each Local Government Area across the states to identify a project that they needed most for their intervention in some areas they choose schools roads hospitals depends on the immediate and most pressing needs of the people. Some are on going some are completed while others are about to take up.

He said because of their performance all the six North Eastern states consider NEDC as a major stake holder in the infrastructure development in the region , they have confidence in it – thats the reason why they always rally around the commission for support.

Magaji said “The slander campaign against the leadership of the commission failed woefully when the Federal House of representatives investigated the activities of the commission and vindicated Alkali , I think its time for people funded by Alkali enemies to stop mischievous and false accusations against him and allow Alkali to work for the development of the region. “