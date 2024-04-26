“We Will Invest Massively In Agriculture” – Gov Alia

Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has said the target of his administration is to expand the Agric and Agro business sector in the state, with the introduction of modern agricultural production methods.

The governor stated this while addressing newsmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Friday, April 26th, 2024, shortly after his return back from the country from an official trip of the United States of America.

Governor Alia who expressed his happiness to be finally back home to continue with the business of governance, added that his administration is also looking at the processing industry to stop post-harvest wastages incurred by the farmers in the state.

“Our pitches in the United States of America were primarily, on the productivity of our state including agriculture and the modernization of it. We as a government are strictly looking at the expansion of Agric and Agro-business in the state. Our next phase of this shift will probably be the processing industry. We usually incur post-harvest wastages. So we will make a shift where the farmers also gain, and we also are able to gain as a state.”

Speaking on the visit generally, the Governor said he and many of his colleague governors from the North had met with the Nigerian Professionals’ Network, where fruitful discussions were held for the overall good of their various states.

He added that they also met the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, who understands the backward nature of Benue as a state, and has made it a priority to ensure that Benue is no longer cut off from the national mix.

“A number of fronts took me to the United States, primarily Washington DC and we achieved a number of things. Our initial meeting was with the Nigerian Professionals’ Network; a network that makes business pitches for business groups, including the Nigerian leadership in business. It was a very productive trip overall. Two governors were privileged to be there at their own invite (myself and the governor of Niger State).

“Our second meeting was with the United Nations under the leadership of the Deputy Secretary General, Her Excellency, Amina Mohammed, who remains very gracious to the entire nation of ours. She has shown a lot of interest in Benue. She understands how backward we have been. She understands much of our cut-off from the national mix. So it remains her priority to ensure that the state goes back in line and what is ours, comes back to us,” the governor explained.

Explaining further, the Governor said the climax of the entire visit to the States dwelled on the peace and security of the people of Northern Nigeria, and the models needed to apply in order to achieve lasting peace in the region and the country as a whole.

“The pivot of the entire business to the United States dwelled much on Nigeria’s 19 Northern states on matters relating peace, insecurity and which other models we can apply to ensure that peace returns. It is of note to understand that what is more sustainable, what is more lasting and what is more quite achievable is just peace on the round table. With guns and guns, there are some limitations. But when you make it about a round table, with different ways of getting the actual answer to the same question, it helps more and that is one huge take home.”

On what the visit means for the state, the governor described it as a huge success, saying the state will know and understand the benefits of the trip once the entire entourage returns back to Benue.

“I don’t want to preempt what our team will bring back for us but it is not going to be nothing less than four impressive and positive items for the state. They were very productive, holding side meetings for the overall good of the state,” the governor revealed.

Sir Tersoo Kula, MNIPR,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State.

Photo Credit: Ephraim Lanshima.