The Spiritual leader of the Igbo nation Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo) has decried the preservation dead bodies in Igboland mostly by Christians of various denominations defiling Igboland.

Ezeonwuka made the observation on Thursday, saying that it is also inflicting insecurity, bad governance, hardship, pot holes, erosion, ghost hunt, diseases and more death on Igboland.

Speaking on the danger surrounding the massive number of abandoned dead bodies in mortuaries across Igboland and the ones depositing everyday, Ezeonwuka lashed out at Christian leaders for encouraging people to deposit dead bodies in cold room without knowing the implications.

“Why must you Igbos hate a soul when living in the body only to love the body when the soul goes out? he said.

The Ogilisi Igbo furiously told Christian leaders that the implications of preserving dead bodies in cold room is that the souls of the dead that are not sent to 6ft are harmful to the living.

He traced problems such as high wave of crime, bad governance and diseases ravaging Ndigbo to the souls of the dead that are lying in quantum in mortuaries across Igboland.

He added “The situation is that Ndigbo are Dracula’s and have apparently become vultures that eat bodies because they are following ungodly and unnatural Christian system.

“God and nature demand that dead bodies should be sent to 6ft within ,24hr, but Christians keep dead bodies for weeks before burial. That is not what Jesus Christ told his disciples.

“Jesus Christ in a bid to explain to his disciples that organising burial ceremony is not part of their work went as far as telling them to leave the dead to bury themselves. But on the contrary, Christians nowadays preserve the dead in mortuary and organise lavish ceremonies to celebrate them. (Matt 8:22)

Ezeonwuka insisted that the dead bodies in mortuaries be taken away and given mass burial.

“Christians shoukd borrow a leaf from Muslims to start sending dead bodies to 6ft for Ndigbo to get back to their feet and address the challenges of insecurity, bad governance, diseases, youth restiveness and others,” he said.