Alhaji Ahmad Joda, well respected elder statesman, is dead. Family sources told Daily Trust that he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa...

Advertisement

Alhaji Ahmad Joda, well respected elder statesman, is dead.

Family sources told Daily Trust that he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa State capital, on Friday.Arrangements for his burial are currently ongoing.Joda, one of the few surviving members of the class of super permanent secretaries in the 70s, was aged 91.The deceased chaired the transition committee of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

In a statement, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo paid glowing tributes to Joda, whom he described as “not just a Nigerian, but a true and great Nigerian, committed to unity, development and progress of the country.”

He noted that Joda and other ‘Super Permanent Secretaries’ then, saved the unity of Nigeria shortly after the country’s upheaval in 1966.

Advertisement

–

Source: Daily Trust