From Chuks Collins, Awka



The global number One Pain Doctor and Accord Party governorship candidate for the Nov 6,2021 Anambra election, Prof Godwin Maduka has owned up to being political godfather to some office holders, both in the past and some incumbents.

Maduka in a world press conference where he formally announced his defection to Accord party from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) at his campaign headquarters in Awka said the people he had sponsored to political victory included governors, national and state Assembly members. That it’s now his turn to mount the saddle.

He used the opportunity to also unveil his deputy -Ken Obi, to the media.

During question and answer session, Maduka indicated that as the governor he may have more women in his cabinet because he has about 91% women in his private businesses, and it’s working for him.

He however noted that the cabinet would include both gender,especially capable and qualified hands.

When taken on three things that would engage his immediate attention as governor when he wins the poll on Nov 6, the Accord Party flagbearer listed Hunger(Social security), insecurity and mass employment generation so as to secure the attention and follwership of the citizens.

He also pointed out that one of the main drivers of his governorship ambitious was to ensure medical tourism in the state beyond what he has put on ground as a private citizen already. That so far he has built a 17-floor medical hub which has inside it a medical research center, laboratory and other first class medical appurtenances.

Trade and sports development would be so much enhanced to enable the state fund his plans and programs for the improvement of quality life in the state.