Advertisement

Amb George Obiozor the factional President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has ordered for the detention of some Chieftains of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the federal capital territory over the desire of the FCT chapter of the Apex organization to hold their elections.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It should be recalled that the immediate past administration of Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the leadership of Chief John Nnia Nwodo conducted elections into the Executive Committee of the Abuja chapter of the body, in violation of the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and a court injunction restraining him or his proxies from doing same. This issue has been in court since August 2020, till judgement was delivered on the matter

In the judgement, Hon. Justice C.O Agbaza posited that the constitution of a caretaker committee by Nwodo was at variance with the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and as such, the committee is illegal and all actions taken by it or their proxies is nullified.

The judgement also upheld the Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Chapter Byelaws (as Amended 2019) as the guiding principles of the body in the FCT.

Armed with the new Byelaws, the Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo called for an election on Wednesday 11th August,2021. An act which sparked off hysteria amongst some Igbo in the federal capital, resulting to Amb. Obiozor calling the police high command to stop the elections.

To the consternation of delegates and observers to the election on Wednesday, the police invaded the venue of the elections in a gestapo style. But the Ohanaeze President of the FCT Odozi Nwodozi produced an acknowledged copy of the letter earlier sent to the police. This however didn’t move the police officers.

The ohanaeze group had to send a delegation to the commissioner of police FCT command where it was confirmed that their action was prompted by a personal call from Obiozor. The election was called off for that day.

On Thursday 12th August, another letter was sent to the CP in which the powers and limitations of the President-General was clearly stated with copies of the CONSTITUTION of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

At about 6pm on the same day, calls came that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo should come to the CP’s office to defend their letter, but as they got there, they were detained on the orders of Amb. George Obiozor.

“It might interest Ndigbo to know that Amb. Obiozor who was elected since January 2021, chose to ignore the issue in Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Chapter, even after personal calls to him by Odozi Nwodozi.” This is according to a member of the outgoing executive who also added that – “He has been romancing with the illegal contraption birthed by the November 28th 2020 illegality of the Nwodo regime. He was only jolted to reality when the matter in court went against his preferred group. We pray the erudite scholar and diplomat to step backwards on his current moves and allow peace to reign, bearing in mind that the key actors have a case of contempt hanging over their necks.”