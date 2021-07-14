Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state may sack no fewer than 300 aides on or before the end this year, it was authoritativesly gathered.

An investigation shows that Anambra state is one states in the South-East with the highest number of political appointees.

As a result, it was gathered, the governor had decided to lay off some of the appointees to enable him to sustain payment of workers’ salaries and do some other things, especially during the election period.

As a takeoff, the governor had sacked no fewer than 18 appointees, including some Senior Special Assistants.

Below are lists of sacked workers