By Favour Goodness

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer representing the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that his client needs “quick, advanced medical attention because he is not feeling too good.”

Ejiofor said the Nigerian government should allow his medical personnel to visit him in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Ejiofor added that the legal team had filed court processes in that regard to enforce that his medical doctors are allowed to see him.

The lawyer added that none of Kanu’s family members had seen him since July 18 when he was arrested by the Nigerian authorities.

Ejiofor said, “We have formally applied to the court in that regard (to have doctors visit him). We have filed a court process to allow medical experts to visit him. Whatever treatment they (the DSS) are giving to him is not enough.

“We want an expert that will examine him because he is still not feeling good. We want an expert that will provide him with advanced medical attention – not the type is given where he is being detained.

“The preliminary investigation conducted on his health shows that his heart has enlarged by 13 percent. So he needs quick and prompt advanced medical attention. So we have formally applied to the court for that. Let us see what happens in the coming days. So then we can pick it up from there.

“Yes, it is correct that his family members have not been able to see him. I am particularly worried. They don’t have access to him.

“The wife, the brothers, cousins and children have not been allowed to see him. That is why I classified his detention as solitary confinement and also being subjected to regular mental torture.

“If you have access to your wife and children and brothers and sisters, you will have some element of relief from your immediate family. But in this case, they are not allowed to see him. They have not been allowed to see him. It is only us, his lawyers, who visit on appointment.”

It would be recalled that the wife of Nnamdi Kanu, Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, lamented that none of the family members has been able to reach him since he got into the custody of the Department of State Services.