The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has passed a vote of confidence on its President General, Ambassador George Obiozor.

A statement by the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said the confidence vote was passed on Prof Obiozor, during NEC meeting held at the National Secretariat in Enugu, on Saturday.

According to the statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday, the confidence vote on Obiozor was moved by the Vice President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief Okeagu Ogada.

Ogbonnia quoted Ogada to have expressed immense delight for the “enormous sagacious diplomacy and maturity displayed by Obiozor in managing the intricate and delicate security challenges that confronted the Igbo between the months of April and June 2021.”

He said that the Vice President General, had also commended the Secretary General, Amb. Okey Emuchay and the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia for an effective and efficient coordination that had lifted the image of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in shortest time.

The statement reads:

“In seconding the motion, the Assistant National Legal Adviser, Barr. Peter Aneke highlighted the passion with which Prof. Obiozor has always attended to Igbo cause.

“Aneke revealed that the Igbo will never forget in a hurry the distinctive roles played by Obiozor in bringing Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu from Cote d’Ivoire to Nigeria.

“Other Igbos in the picture are Chief Nnia Nwodo, the Late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo and Joe Asogwa. Aneke further recalls the success recorded at the 2014 National Constitutional Conference with Obiozor as the Igbo Leader.

“Aneke also complimented the publicity outreach of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by Ogbonnia. In supporting the motion, Prof. Fred Eze applauded the collaboration between Obiozor, Emuchay and Ogbonnia in the discharge of their duties.

“Eze pointed out that within the six months of Obiozor as the President General, he has held meetings with the leadership of the Igbos in the entire North; Ezeigbo Abuja and the Forum of Ndieze in the North; Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State; the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF), led by Chief E K Clarke; Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife-Igbo Leaders of Thought; the Igbo Diplomats; the Leadership of the North, the Afenifere; and the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Bamidele Sanwo-Olu, over some rumours that threatened the Igbo Yoruba relationship.

“Other members that spoke in support of the motion include Barr Joseph Ihemedu, Emeka Udodeme, Presidents, Imo and Anambra State Chapters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, respectively; among others.

“In thanking the members for the confidence reposed on the Prof Obiozor, himself and Hon. Alex Ogbonnia, the Secretary General, Emuchay revealed how Obiozor used his enormous contacts to halt the military onslaught in Igbo Land from April 3, 2021 to date and also averted a catastrophe that would have been another major disastrous trauma in Igbo history.

“Emuchay informed the members that the success achieved so far derived from their supports and loyalty.

“Prof Obiozor expressed immense delight on the confidence reposed in him. He informed members that he came to Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a fulfilled man who has made his marks in the world and pledged to commit his best in the pursuit of Igbo interest.”