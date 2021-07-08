Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra State House of Assembly has directed Gov. Willie Obiano to order the state’s accountant-general to settle the backlog of promotions and financial entitlements of no fewer than 78 re-absorbed Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) staff members.

The staff members were re-absorbed into the mainstream of the State Civil Service and Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC) in 2014 at which their entitlements totaled about N41 million (N41,271,436.03).

The lawmakers passed the resolution through an adoption of voice votes put up to them during a plenary session, presided over by the Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor in Awka on July 6.

The House also directed the accountant-general to uphold and implement the House of Assembly resolution, No. AWKA/RES/2013/20 directing the payment of the unpaid salaries from ‪2013-2014‬ and leave allowances of 2013 without further delay.

They insisted that compliance with the payment of the unpaid salaries and leave allowances be reported to the House within a month from the date of this resolution of the House.

“The Establishment Office of the Head of Service in conjunction with other necessary offices set in motion the machinery for immediate and comprehensive review of the Civil Service Rules of Anambra State (2003) to meet with contemporary times,’’ the House said.

The legislators had at the `Committee of the Whole’, considered the report of the House Committee on Public Petitions, where the recommendations were decided and adopted to form the working tool of the House.

These staff members were disengaged from service in March 2013 by a former administration under Gov. Peter Obi.

The approval secured for their re-absorption into the mainstream of the State Civil Service and PPSSC by Mr Obi on March 13, 2014, but was executed by Gov. Obiano.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, Mr Emeka Aforka, who presented the report of the committee for consideration and adoption commended the lawmakers for immediate passage of the resolution.