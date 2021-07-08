Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Hon. Emeka Okeke, a staunch member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra state, has reiterated that Sen. Andy Uba was dully elected to fly the party flag on Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

Okeke said in a statement on Thursday in Awka that the Congress which produced Uba was free and fair, and acknowledged as so by the teaming majority of party members and the executives at various levels

According to him, he disassociate himself from the fraudulent inclusion of his name/person in a press release by a group claiming to be a Committee of 2019 APC House of Assembly Candidates in Anambra State to tarnish the good image of Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State led committee for the governorship Congress conducted in Anambra State on June 26.

His statement reads:

My attention has been drawn to a press release purportedly issued by a group claiming to be a Committee of 2019 APC House of Assembly Candidates in Anambra State titled, ‘Governor Abiodun Executes the Greatest Electoral Heist in History’.

By the said press release which has my name (albeit erroneously written), as one of those who participated in the meeting of the committee and gave the statement, the makers challenge the election of Distinguished Senator Andy Uba as the duly elected candidate of our party, the APC, during it’s Governorship Congress on the 26th day of June, 2021.

In reply to the the fraudulent inclusion of my name/person in the said press release, I wish to state as follows;

(1) that I hereby disassociate my self and name from the said Committee, the press release and the claims it carried.

(2) that as a stakeholder in Orumba South and our party, the APC in my LGA, I actively participated in our party Governorship Congress conducted in Anambra State on the 26th June, 2021 under the able leadership and direction of His Excellency, Dapo Abiodun, the Executive Governor of Ogun State.

(3) that the Congress was free and fair, and acknowledged as so by the teaming majority of our party members and the Executives at various levels.

(4) that I have called a number of persons whose names were also reflected on the press release and they denied knowledge/authorship, and disassociated themselves from same.

(5) that because I was neither a party to the meeting of the committee where this fraudulent statement emanated nor endorsed same, the makers/perpetrators wrongly wrote my name as ‘Hon. Emeka Ide’.

(6) that the correct reflection of my name is HON. EMEKA OKEKE (alais Ide), from Umunze in Orumba South Constituency, Anambra State.

(7) that I am a strong supporter and worked for Distinguished Senator Andy Uba (Igwebuike) who dully contested the Governorship Congress on the 26th June, 2021 and was unanimously elected the candidate of our party in the forthcoming Nov. 6th Governorship election in Anambra State.

Having disassociated myself from the said publication which contained my name, without my consent (directly or indirectly), I hereby DEMAND and call on the makers/perpetrators to apologise to me in writing for malingning my name and person in the manner they did in the press release with all the falsehood contained in it.

The makers should note that I have directed my Lawyers to take necessary steps under the law to address this defamation of character should they fail or neglect to apologise and to remove my name from the post, as herein sought.