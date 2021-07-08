Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

There was shooting inside the Imo State House of Assembly Thursday following the suspension of some members.

Sources reported chaotic moments as affected members protested violently.

The charged atmosphere in the Assembly was exercabated as the Speaker of the House, Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo announced the suspension of 6 members for “unparliamentary conduct”.

The suspended members are;

1.Uche Ogbuagu

Ikeduru LGA

2.Barrister Anyadike

Ezinihitte LGA

3.Ezerioha Dominic

4.Philip Ejiogu

Owerri North LGA

5.Micheal Onyemaechi

Ihitte Uboma LGA

6.Kennedy Ibe

Obowo LGA

Also, Hon. Arthur Egwim was removed as the Chief Whip of the Assembly while Hon. Obinna Okwara, member representing Nkwerre replaced him.

Report says all other standing committees in the House have also been dissolved.