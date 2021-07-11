Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

No fewer than 142 mentally challenged patients have been rehabilited by the Anambra State Centre for the Mentally Challenged, Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The centre is a social work arm under the state ministry of social welfare, children and women affairs, but enjoys major support and partnership with the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) of the state governor wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

The governor’s wife said in Awka on Sunday that the centre established on January 2015 housed 80 per cent of the population representation of non-Anambra indigenes.

She appealed for end to stigmatization against those, who have defeated mental health challenges.

According to jer, the rehabilitated persons were also given household materials, foods, cash and equipment to start off any of the vocations they had learned while at the centre.

Obiano said that it was imperative that everyone protects those, who have made full recovery from mental health setbacks and give them a helping hand to fully reintegration into the society.

She stressed that it was only through that they can succeed and become important to societal development.

She also noted that the stigma against those, who have successfully come out of such challenges, could permanently detach them from normal life.

Obiano noted that survivors of mental health scares are normal humans too.

On the activities of her NGO, CAFE, the governor’s wife noted that it has become an indispensable part of her life to touch lives irrespective of where she is.

She affirmed that she would continue to run her programmes in the same way that she always has, even after her husband’s administration.