Advertisement

The spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Comrade Emmanuel Powerful has accused the Department of Security Services (DSS) of torturing the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the detention cell of the DSS in Abuja FCT.

The IPOB Spokesperson made the statement in a phone conversation with 247ureports.com on Wednesday June 30, 2021. He claims the agents of the DSS have been torturing Mazi Kanu since his arrival to the detention cell. According to him, they are handling him because of their dead colleagues who were gun down by unknown gun men in South East and South South regions.

“They want to kill him”, he said while explaining that the DSS agents were taking turns at torturing him. 247ureports.com has no way of independently verifying the claim of Nnamdi Kanu’s torture allegation against the DSS.

Meanwhile the DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, PhD, declined to respond to the allegation of torture. The allegation was presented to the DSS. They declined to respond.

Advertisement

Also, the World Igbo Congress (WIC) has called on the DSS to be mindful of the treatment meted to the leader of IPOB. They called the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, abduction and kidnapping. They condemned the selective actions of the Nigerian security personnel in its operations against leadership of Boko Haram and killer Fulani Herdsmen compared to the leadership of IPOB. The group pleaded for the Nigerian government to follow the law books in its treatment of Nnamdi Kanu.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was brought back to Nigeria and arrainged in Court on Tuesday in Abuja. The Nnamdi Kanu that was presented to the Court looked drugged, weak and unfocused. Witnesses claim he looked tired and low in energy.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is slated to appear in court on the 26th of July 2021.