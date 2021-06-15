Advertisement



Favour Goodness

A former Governor of CBN, Prof. Charles Soludo on Wednesday consolidated his guber primary election victory chances with tour of constituents after clearance by All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to exercise his ambition to contest election.

He has continued meeting with relevant stakeholders and party faithfuls across the 21 local government areas of the state with overwhelming and popularity supports.

Soludo who was successfully screened by the APGA screening committee to contest the party’s primaries slated for June 23 intensified his consultation mechanism.

The most popular aspirant had met with the party faithfuls at Anaocha local government area of the state where he pleaded for their support ahead of the primaries and the election subsequently.

In spite of the fact that he is the most popular, qualified and credible, the erudite Prof of economics and an expert in financial management and planning were still consulting across board, what a humble man?

It will recalled that in 2013 the APGA family and her leadership then headed by Sen. Victor Umeh disqualified Soludo and several others who contested for the governorship primaries then.

At that time, APGA zoned the party tickets to Anambra north senatorial district and that action was to pave way for a candidate from the northern extraction of the state in the interest of equity, justice and fairness in power sharing for equitable distribution of state resources.

This made it possible for the incumbent governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano to emerge then. Soludo kept faith with the party and in 2017, he spoke one of the greatest grammar ” IF NOT BROKEN WHY MEND IT “that helped to change various insinuations like ” correction 2017″, APGA retire from Agu Awka”.

He thanked the National Chairman of the party, Dr Victor Oye and the Chairman Board of Trustees/National leader of the party, Chief Willie Obiano for doing nothing but the right thing.

“One thing we must understand in party politics is that the party is supreme, and as a good party man, I must respect the decision of the party and support whoever that emerges in the primaries to win the general election.

“Our support for whoever that shall win the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries of APGA must be proven beyond every necessary doubt , it must be 100 per cent and nothing less than that .

“For those who didn’t make it at the screening, I equally congratulate your political commitment, high sense of responsibility and sacrifice in whatever means towards promoting and defending our party,” Soludo said.

He urged them to together as one indivisible family and support whoever that later emerged winner in the primaries to win the main election.

“It is our collective prayer that through the good works of the APGA led government in Anambra state since 2006, whoever fly the party’s flag is likely to repeat another 21/21 which we all did during the 2017 second term of Gov. Willie Obiano.

“He called on Anambra electorates not to relent in their support for the APGA led government which has kept its great works for the people,” he said