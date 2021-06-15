Advertisement



By Favour Goodness

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, says he remained the valid chairman of party, and no distractions will stop its Nov.6 guber election victory in the state.

Reacting on his purported sacked by an Abuja High Court last week, Nwobu said in Awka on Wednesday that he emerged from a valid process that was upheld by a Federal High Court in its May 24, 2018 judgment.

“I will not be distracted by those trying to destabilise the party in the state,” he said

According to him, the judgment has not been reversed by any higher court or was “unfazed by any court judgment”, which purportedly removed him.

“My leadership is still subsisting, no superior court has set that judgment aside and a court of coordinate jurisdiction cannot do that.

“Our team of legal experts is taking care of that. The decision to appeal will be advised,” Nwobu affirmed.

He said that the party remained focused to take over the state in the upcoming governorship election.

He lauded the National Executive Committee of the party for organising successful ward congresses in the state.

Nwobu described the success of the exercise as a sure step to the party’s free, fair and credible guber primary election on June 26.

“We want to conduct our primary election, where party people will freely vote and produce a candidate that will be acceptable to Anambra people at the Nov. 6 poll.

“This is not time for distractions. We are focused on taking over government from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“The party has shortchanged millions of Anambra people in terms of governance,” he said.

It would recalled that Chief Chukwudi Umeaba at the weekend announced that he had taken over the party in the state as the Acting Chairman of the Caretaker Committee.

Umeaba, who announced the suspension of the ward congresses, said his action was predicated on the judgment of an Abuja Federal High Court.

He said the judgment delivered on June 9, nullified the process that produced Nwobu’s leadership. ######