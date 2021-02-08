Advertisement

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council has commenced its 2021 Press Week activities with Magazine launch and awards to political, traditional leaders and captain of industry.

The one-week-long Press Week kicks start Monday, 8thb February with an opening ceremony to be declared open by the Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Garba Dahiru at the NUJ Secretariat, in Bauchi on Monday.

A statement signed by the Chairman and secretary of the Press Week Committee Abdulwahab Muhammad and Muhammad Kawu said that a Veteran Journalist and former Managing Director of the Champion Newspapers, Mr Emma Agu and Dr Hamid Mu’allaydi of the Mass Communication Department Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi will deliver a lecture at a Workshop for members on Tuesday, tagged ” Role of media in the promoting Peace Unity and Security in Nigeria’.

There will be radio talks and a novelty football match on Wednesday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi between Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ and Government House Press crew which will be kicked start by the Commissioner of Youths and Sports.

There will be a facility tour of the projects executed by the Bauchi State Governor and special visits to sick members of the Chapel.

Outstanding personalities will also receive the Chapel’s awards of excellence for their immense contributions in their respective callings.

Our awardees include Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Muhammad as the best Journalist Friendly Governor, “Icon of Modern Democracy”, award in respect of his achievements in the infrastructural development of Bauchi State.

The Union recognises Governor Bala Mohammed’s unprecedented achievements in less than two years. In the area of infrastructural development, environment, security and road construction among others, Mohammed has proved himself as true a journalist. He has also contributed to the growth of journalism in Bauchi State and Nigeria.

Governor Bala is the first Governor in the history of Bauchi State to receive an award from journalists in the Correspondents’ Chapel.

Alhaji Bala Wunti, the Group Managing Director, NAPIMS is another distinguished captain of industry who is receiving a meritorious award for exemplary leadership and humanitarian assistance to the common man.

The royal fathers to be awarded include Journalist Award is the Emir of Bauchi Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, the two oldest emirs in Bauchi State; Emir of Jama’are Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III and the emir of Ningi Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya.

Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Baba Tela will deliver a keynote address while a veteran journalist, media consultant, Mr Emma Agu will deliver a lecture at the closing ceremony.

Governor Bala Muhammad will address the gathering and declare the activities of the week closed on Thursday at Command guest House Bauchi.