By Armstrong Joshua Tseaa

The Benue State government has threatened to institute a legal action against a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Garus Gololo who is alleged to have

accused Governor Samuel Ortom of sponsoring militia to kill Fulani people in Benue State in some segments of the media.

In a press statement issued Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ortom, Mr. Terver Akase said: ‘Gololo is not new to false and malicious statements”. ‘Since Governor Ortom turned down his request to be made Special Adviser preferring to appoint another Fulani man as his aide, Gololo has launched a ceaseless campaign of calumny and blackmail against the Governor’, the statement added.

Nigerians may wish to recall that in January 2018, shortly after armed herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas killing 73 people, Garus Gololo came out on behalf of the armed Fulani groups and accepted responsibility for the massacre alleging that the attacks were in retaliation for their cows which he claimed were rustled. However, security reports later proved that no Fulani cow was rustled before the 2018 attacks.

Akase stated further that: ‘contrary to his recent claim, there is no attack on a Fulani person in any part of Benue State. All law abiding Fulanis are living in peace with other Benue people’.

We expect security agents to arrest for prosecution, this harbinger of mayhem whose only trade is raising false alarms to throw the society into crisis. Gololo is closely working with other enemies of the State and he surely has questions to answer regarding the frequent attacks on innocent Benue people.

He threatened that: ‘Gololo has 48 hours to prove the accusation he leveled against Governor Ortom, failure of which he should tender a public apology to the Governor or face legal action’.

The Governor urges people of the State and other Nigerians to disregard the alarm and continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information to guarantee the safety of lives and property.