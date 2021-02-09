Advertisement

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA) Abia State chapter, has called on Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to set up an independent panel of inquiry into the alleged auction of vehicles belonging to the Secondary Education Board, SEMB, Abia State.

The party stated that the alleged auction was carried without due process as stipulated by law, stressing that there was no advertised auction in any national print or broadcast media.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of APGA, Abia State, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, the party noted the vehicles, numbering 17, procured through the SEMB, were meant for use of the 17 LGA, stressing that the party is worried at how the 17 vehicles which were not declared beyond recovery could be auctioned off at a ridiculous price of N317, 000.

Advertisement

“The APGA, Abia State is worried at the auction of 17 vehicles belonging to the Secondary Education Management Board, Abia State, meant for the 17 LGAs at a ridiculous price of N317, 000. APGA is further worried that the purported auction was not advertised in any national newspaper or electronic media. There is no evidence that the revenue generated from the auction was paid into any known government account. The 17 vehicles may have been shared by PDP members. We call on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to set up an independent panel of inquiry into the auctioning of the 17 vehicles to unravel who authorized the auction and how it was carried out. Until the contrary is proven, APGA insists that the auctioning of the vehicles is illegal and meant to defraud the state. No stone should be should be left unturned in unearthing how the 17 vehicles went missing. APGA appeals to Gov. Ikpeazu not to treat this fraudulent act as a PDP affair or sweep it under the carpet. Whoever is found to have been involved in the act should be punished no matter his status.”

The party urged the people of the state to be steadfast and continue to support APGA alleging that PDP and APC are the same and have failed Nigerians.

“We urge Abia people to be steadfast in supporting APGA because PDP and APC are the same and have failed Nigerians. APGA is well repositioned to liberate Abia State come 2023. We are set to replicate what the APGA has done in Anambra State. God willing, the lamentations of Aba and Abia residents would end in 2023 with the enthronement of an APGA government in the state.”