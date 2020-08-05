Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Comissioner Ministry for Local Government Alhaji Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki has expressed optimism that candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP will win the forth coming Local Government elections in Bauchi State.

Zaki stated this Wednesday in Bauchi while answering questions from reporters, He said “people of Bauchi state are happy with the performance of the present administration of Senator Bala Mohammed ,because they have witnessed socio economic developments projects that improve their living standard, and they have seen the difference between the immediate past APC government and the present so people of Bauchi are now with the PDP and election is all about people since majority of People are with the PDP they will vote for PDP candidates”

Zaki said it happened in Jigawa,Adamawa and many states people vote for the candidates that they are sure of doing a good job for them,and in Bauchi too will not be different since the state Independent Electoral Commission has fixed 17th October 2020 for the election

Zaki said Government executes various roads and rehabilitates many roads in Bauchi ,Ningi Warji and many local government areas to aver flood .

He said his ministry construct bridges,culverts and improve road networks on roads that people cannot follow during rainy season in Gwallaga,Unguwar Sarakuna,Madina Quaters,Magaji Quatets and Yelwa in Bauchi metropolis among others .

Zaki said his ministry spent over 20 million Naira for cow and Rams that were distributed to mosques and orphans and vulnerable children in the state during the just conclude Eid elKabir celebration.