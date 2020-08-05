Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu has reinstated Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as Wazirin Bauchi.

Kirfi was suspended by the Emir in 2017 no public reason was given by the Emirate council over his suspension.

Presenting the letter of his reinstatement Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today led top government officials to the residence of Alhaji Bello Kirfi on his reinstatement as Wazirin Bauchi.

The Governor who congratulated the Wazirin Bauchi on the development, commended the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness, Dr Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu on the gesture.

Governor Bala Mohammed described Alhaji Bello Kirfi being an elder statesman as role model who contributed immensely to the political and economic development of the country.

The Governor was accompanied by his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela, State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu, Head of Service, Ahmed Maaji and Alhaji Abdullahi Yari.