Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Not fewer than 1,000 people has benefited from the Nigeria Army free medical outreach carried out in Benue sate.

The medical outreach is part of the on-going operation Ayem Akpatum II of the Federal government to improve the security stardand of states across the country.

The Chief Of Staff of the Nigeria Army women’s Corps and Coordinator of Nigeria Army Free Medical Outreach for Operation Ayem Akpatuma II, Col DM Ojie stated this while addressing the beneficiaries at Benue Links Park in Makurdi, the state capital, venue for the event.

Recall that Operation Ayem Akpatuma 11 was launched in Benue recently to check the excesses of criminal and their heinous activities in the state.

The coordinator explained that the free medical outreach is currently taking place in all the six geopolitical zones of the country and not only in Benue state.

She said the Nigeria Army Women’s Corps activities are both civil and millitary. “We carried out an environmental sanitation at the wurukum roundabout in Makurdi, also showcased show of force before the commencement of the outreach properly to enable the good citizens of Benue state know that we are out for good and to educate them on the need to be peaceful with one another.”

Ojie stated that the organisers of the program are equipped with drugs and facilities that can treat over one thousand patients.

“I wish to advise all the indigenes of the state to feel free with the Nigeria Army, embrace peace in the course of participating in the programme and also be encouraged to send their children and wards to Army for the job is not as difficult as they think. Millitary women are fully given time by the force to take care of their family”, she added.

Some of the beneficiaries, Chia Victor, Emeka Nweke and Mbachie Mimidoo all appreciated the Nigerian Army women’s Corps for organizing the free medical outreach saying the treatment they have acquired would not have been affordable if it were in the hospital.