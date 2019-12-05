President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja said that the stability of Liberia is a key part of his vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the West African sub-region.

Speaking while receiving Ms Mawine Diggs, Special Envoy of President George Weah and Liberia’s Acting Foreign Affairs Minister in the State House, the Nigerian leader said:

“I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the stability of Liberia.”

President Buhari commended the Liberian leader for making efforts to maintain good relations with Nigeria.

The Special Envoy said she brought warms greetings from President Weah and the people of Liberia, and thanked President Buhari for his “generous support” to her country.

Ms Diggs, who said Nigeria’s support and assistance over time had “impacted positively” on Liberia and its people, added that she brought a special message from President Weah to President Buhari following a recent conversation between both leaders.

President Buhari promised to respond positively and promptly to the written message.