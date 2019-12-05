From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

An expert in the education sectors Dr. Bala Mahmoud Abubakar has disclosed that no nation would record meaningful development without developing it’s human capital resources, adding that you cannot develop human resources without putting in place an equitable quality and functional education system.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the 2019 stakeholders interactive session organized by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) area office for chief executive of public and private sectors for Bauchi and Gombe states at Development Exchange Center Bauchi yesterday said that education is key to development of a nation.

Dr. Abubakar said, Nigeria do not have sound education that is the reason why the country have to embark on human capital development to bridge the gap of under development.

Speaking on the theme; human capital development a catalyst for suitable economic development, “He said, In recent times however, the development of human capital has been the area of concern towards the development of our nation’s. This is for the simple fact that the growth of tangible capital stock of a nation depends to a considerable extent on human capital development”.

According to him, it is obvious that without adequate investment in developing the human capital which invariably is the process of enhancing the knowledge, skills and overall capacities of the populace in the country, the possibility for growth of our communities and the country might continue to be an illusion.

Dr. Abubakar said, investment in human capital will automatically translate into increase opportunities, enhanced health care services, quality infrastructure competitive market, vibrant productive sector and steady growth of nation’s gross domestic product amongst other limitless benefits.

Earlier in his remarks, the zonal Director North East who double as the Deputy Director Mallam Sulaiman Ningi said that a nation whose economy shall be stimulate and developed by quality and quantity of it’s human capital resources would achieve it’s goal as a nation.