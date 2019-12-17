Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has presented 40 utitlity vehicles to the State Fire Service and the State Vigilance Group as part of efforts to boost security of lives and property in the state.

Presenting the vehicles in Awka on Tuesday, Obiano directed the Fire Service and Vigilance Group to ensure effective use of the vehicles in communities and for quick responses to emergencies.

The governor said he had done a lot for the state Fire Service since the Ochanja market fire incident.

He said that the administration had purchased over 12 new fire trucks, recruited more fire fighters and donated 16 operational vehicles.

The governor said that the gesture to the local security guards would complement the efforts of Police and other security agencies in the state for efficient security delivery to the people.

Responding, the State Fire Chief, Mr Martin Agbili, while commending Obiano for the gesture, said that the vehicles would go a long way to motivate the fire officers.

“This is the first time I am experiencing something like this since I started working in the Anambra state fire service,” he said.

Agbili promised that the service would redouble its effort to ensure adequate containment of fire incidences whenever emergencies arise.

On his part, the Commander, Anambra Vigilante Group, Mr Okechukwu Aduba promised that the vehicles would be used for patrol within the grassroots to sustain the security network already achieved in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Obiano had donated 111 vehicles and 71 motorcycles to security agencies during the launch of Operation Kpochapu II on Oct. 11.