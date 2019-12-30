In its commitment to ensure efficient and effective healthcare delivery, Kano State Government has planned to revitalize its Primary Health Care across the 484 political wards of the State.

Presently, the administration has commenced strenthening the provision of Primary Health Care through the implementation of the minimum service package as recently espoused by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a keynote address presented today at the commemoration of 60th anniversary of National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala, in the State Capital, the State Acting Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna maintained that Kano State Government places highest priority on saving the live of women and children through the provision of essential health services both at the Primary and Secondary levels.

” Our administration under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has completed and equipped the ultra-modern Khalifa Sheik Isyaka Rabi’u pediatric hospital at zoo road and Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital at Giginyu with the state of earth equipment.

” His Excellency is currently constructing one of the largest standard cancer centre in Kano and has upgraded Muhammad Abdullahi Wase to a status of a teaching hospital and has since commenced residency training in O&G and Radiology while awaiting accreditation in other departments ” Gawuna announced.

He further noted that despite the current economic realities, the administration had dedicated up to 16% of the 2020 budget to the health sector which according to him, was said to be more than the 15% recommended by Abuja declaration.

Gawuna added ” In strenthening access to numerous outreach programmes as well as emergency services, just recently Eye outreach was conducted across the 5 emirates and about 21,000 people benefited from surgeries, eye glasses and treatment, also emergency services had been strengthened “.

Regarding the long existing cordial relationship between the State and Dala Orthopaedic Hospital, the Acting Governor revealed that significant number of the Health Specialist of the State particularly Nurses and other paramedical staff received their training in Dala Orthopaedic, acknowledging that…” our people remained the major beneficiaries of the services being rendered by the hospital “.

In his remark, the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III explained that there are two key issues that as leaders, they hold so dearly in to their heart, that the issue of Education and Health.

” This hospital means a lot to so many of us. One, you know the importance of Health because health is wealth. if you are not healthy, you can’t even worship almighty Allah who brought you in to the world to worship him.

” In the last 11 years, we have paid so much energy and time to ensure our people are healthy. We have fought polio to the standstill and for 3 and a half years, there was no polio in Nigeria which is the handiwork of Allah (SWT) through the traditional rulers of the Northern States ” the Sultan said.

In his address, the State Minister for Health Senator Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora appreciated the Kano State Government’s contributions in repositioning the Dala Orthopaedic Hospital and by extension in strenthening the health sector in the State.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital Dr. Muhammad Nuhu Salihu expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and Kano State Government in particular in taking special interest and providing fund to complete some projects in the hospital.

Dr. Muhammad explained that there are three Schools that are producing health workers around the hospital and about 1000 students had already graduated from such Schools, stressing that ” this institution has produced 90% of all the orthopaedic Surgeons and Bones and Plastic Surgeons practicing in the whole of the Northern Nigeria and 50% in the whole country “.