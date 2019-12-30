Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has disclosed that his administration commits huge resources in ensuring effective, efficient and smooth running of the State owned Universities.

He made the disclosure today Saturday at the 1st, 2nd and 3rd (combined) Convocation of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano held at the University’s Convocation Arena.

Abdullahi Ganduje said the administration succeeded on the timely completion of the faculty buildings of Yusuf Maitama Sule University situated at the permanent site as well as the establishment of medical collage to ensure effective take-off of the recently established collage of medical sciences in the State.

Ganduje represented by his Deputy Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna maintained that the State had equally awarded a number of Scholarships to academic staff of the State owned Universities for PhD training in various European Countries to enhance their career and performance, adding that the administration ensures timely release of funds for the smooth running of the Universities activities.

The Governor who noted that despite with educational challenges that are hindering effective implementation of policies that enhance delivery of sound educational system, Kano State Government is committed to build a learning hub, enhancing literacy and youth empowerment for a better and sustainable future.

” These were made possible through the expansion of infrastructure in Schools, integrating Islamiyya, Qur’anic and Tsangaya Education, more enrollment of girls in Schools,Training and retraining of Teachers, awarding scholarship and implementation of all-inclusive education policies ” he informed.

On Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Ganduje explained that the University was earlier named Northwest University but later renamed to Yusuf Maitama Sule University to immortalize the great nationalist, politician, orator and ambassador, the late Dan Masanin Kano, which he said… ” it is a decision taken to encourage selfless service on the part of our leaders and answering the call of duty in the interest of our dear State and th Nation in General “.

Turning to the graduating Students, he reminded them for the battle ahead and urged them to exhibit the glowing tendencies they had gained in the University, pointing out that the quality of education they received would allow them to compete with their contemporaries and project the foundational tenets of the University.

In his speech, the Chancellor of the University, Emir of Argungu Alhaji Isma’ila Muhammad Mera hinted that since the University inception, it had moved from milestone to milestone of academic excellent and service to the immediate and wider environment.

” Today’s Convocation is for the award of degrees to combined graduands of the year 2016, 2017 and 2018. For this, we must thank the visionary foresight of the Kano State Government, the sacrifice of staff and students as well as materials and moral support of parents and guardians ” the Chancellor appreciated.

Speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of the University Malam Sule Hahaha Hamma revealed that Kano State Government being the Proprietor of the University had made huge investments in capital and recurrent expenditures ranging from providing buildings to house the administrative and academic structures to the set up of conducive teaching-learning structures.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor Yusuf Maitma Sule University Professor Mustapha Ahmad Isa explained that with current Student population of 11,471 students, the University runs 32 academic degree programmes spread over five faculties, namely humanities, Education, Science, Social and Management Sciences and Basic Medical Sciences.

” the National Universities Commission (NUC) has recently granted us license to commence the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Programme from the next academic sessions ( 2019/2020 ) and that will bring in to existence the sixth faculty, namely the Faculty of clinical Sciences ” he said.

Among the important Personalities that graced the occasion include the Emir of Bichi Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Rano Alh. Tafida Abubakar Ila, Emir of Gaya Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir and representative of the Emir of Karaye Alh. Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II as well as Emir of Bade and Emir of Das.