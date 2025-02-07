Benneth Nwankwo is ‘still happy’ he made ‘Class of Secrets (Season 2)’ despite falling flat on YouTube

It takes a lot to make Benneth Nwankwo regret doing a project.

This is especially true when it comes to the the second season of Nigerian High school crime drama web series “Class of Secrets”, which was released in February 2024.

The first episode of the 9 episode webseries is currently a little over 80,000 views on on its nearly 1 year since it’s released – decidedly lackluster numbers on youtube, especially considering the first episode of the first season has over 400,000 views.

Benneth Nwankwo shrugged it off in a comment on a Facebook post, “things doesn’t always work out the way you anticipate.”



“After the release of the first season, a lot of people wanted more. We also felt the need to expand the story beyond Miss Lydia, Emerald and Co. And we went for it, the rest is history”

At the end of the day, , “I’m still happy we made the second season, I’m happy we got the story out. And this result is not final, something can still bring traffic.”

In August 2023, it was reported by newsmakersng that Class of Secrets has been renewed for second season with additional casts joining the show.

In December 2023, principal photography began in Awka, Anambra state, Nigeria and new casts joined.

Precious “Dhoove” Ofozoba from Boy Meets Girl and Janefrancess Chole from Best Friends in the World joined the cast for season 2.

The second season tells the story of a young female student who returns to Folkestone High School to uncover the truth behind her brother’s arrest as she suspects a conspiracy. While at it, an anonymous figure plays mind games with the students.