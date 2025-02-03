Tems Wins Grammy with Interpolation of Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 Hit “Love Me Jeje”

By: Daure David

Nigerian singer Tems has made history by winning a Grammy for her interpolation of the 1997 hit song “Love Me Jeje,” originally written and performed by Seyi Sodimu. The remix of the iconic track, which was released as part of Tems’ breakthrough album, has brought renewed attention to the classic Afrobeat love anthem, showcasing its enduring influence and appeal even decades after its initial release.

Seyi Sodimu, whose career took off in the late 1990s with “Love Me Jeje,” is recognized for his contribution to the development of the Afrobeat genre. Though the track didn’t achieve immediate global success at the time, it has remained a cherished part of Nigeria’s musical history. Fast-forward 27 years, and Tems’ rendition of the song has captured international recognition, earning her the prestigious Grammy Award for Best Global Song.

The interpolation of a classic track such as “Love Me Jeje” by a rising star like Tems underscores the significance of intellectual property in the music industry. In an era of streaming and digital platforms, the potential for older music to find new life has never been greater. Had Seyi Sodimu sold the rights to “Love Me Jeje” early in his career, he may have missed out on the financial benefits of this resurgence, with royalties potentially flowing to a third-party buyer instead. This is a stark reminder of how music and intellectual property are long-term investments, yielding returns even decades after their creation.

As news of Tems’ Grammy win spreads, the conversation around music royalties and the importance of retaining rights to one’s work has gained new momentum. The success of “Love Me Jeje” serves as a prime example of how timeless music can shape careers long after its release.

Seyi Sodimu, who has been vocal in his support of Tems, expressed his pride in seeing a new generation of artists celebrating and breathing new life into Nigerian music. “I’m proud of Tems and all she’s achieved,” Sodimu said in a recent interview. “It’s an honor to have my work live on in this way. She’s taking it to places I couldn’t have imagined, and I’m excited to see where it goes from here.”

In an industry where some artists’ work is often underappreciated or sold off too quickly, Tems’ success with “Love Me Jeje” highlights the enduring value of intellectual property and the power of a well-preserved legacy. Seyi Sodimu’s track, now revitalized, stands as a testament to the lasting impact of Nigerian music on the global stage, with a promising future ahead for both the original artist and the new generation of trailblazers.