“Be Courageous and Professional” — New Anambra CP Charges Officers, As Fight Against Crime Intensifies

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has charged his officers to be courageous and professional in the discharge of their duties, as the fight against crime in the state intensifies.

CP Orutugu, who officially assumed office on Monday as the 35th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, gave the charge on Tuesday at the Command’s Headquarters in Awka, while addressing and deploying the newly-passed-out recruits to various divisions across the state.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, CP Orutugu who is committed to bolstering the policing service delivery and the Command’s capacity to respond effectively to security challenges in Anambra, also assured the Ndị Anambra of improved policing services and a safer environment going forward.

“The CP while charging the Officers to show courage and be professional in carrying out their duties, assures the residents of improved policing services and a safer environment going forward.”