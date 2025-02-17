Eminent Magazine Man of the Year 2025 to Honour Trailblazers, Feature Electrifying Fashion Show

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Plans are underway for the 2025 edition of the annual Eminent Magazine Man of the Year award, which will also feature very colourful and electrifying fashion show.

The 2025 edition which is the 7th in the series is aimed at recognizing individuals, organisations and groups who have through their endeavours made significant contributions in the service of humanity.

They are those who have created a lasting impact in their environment, communities and the Nigerian society at large.

Among those who have made the list of honourees in the Eminent Magazine Man of the Year 2025 are captains of industries, top civil servants, political leaders, persons from different professional fields and entrepreneurs.

This 7th edition has been carefully designed to be very outstanding from previous editions as the award category has been expanded to make space for a larger population of individuals making positive impact in the society.

Also, Delta has has been chosen as the hosting state for the event which had previously taken place in Anambra, Lagos and Abuja.

The serenity of Asaba, Delta state capital will be the ice on the cake for the Eminent Magazine Personality of the Year award.

Activities expected to add colour to the event is the unveiling of the 25th edition of Eminent magazine, crowning of the Next Face of Eminent Magazine, Fashion Show by beautiful models and all round entertainment, including music, dance and comedy that will keep the audience thrilled and satisfied.

The list of those to be honoured will in coming days be made public.

In the past, Eminent magazine had honoured great personalities including Chief Chigozie Nwolisa (Ochiora) as Man of the Year 2016 during the 5th anniversary of the magazine, Chief Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze Onyekachukwu of Ozubulu) OFR as Man of the decade during the 10th Anniversary of the magazine in 2022.

Others are Chief Solomon Obiudo (Ononenyi Alor), Chief Dr Obiora Chukwuka (Greenlife Pharmaceutical Chairman), Chief Sir & Lady Dr Joe Ukeji ( Ejison boss), Chief Chukwujekwu Nwaokeke (Okpole), Chief Sir Kevin Chukwumaobi (APAMS Ltd), Chief Barr. Sir Mike Enendu (Ife Chukwukwadoru Alor), Chief Hon. Dr. Mrs. V.V.I Okoye and a host of other great Personalities too many to mention.

The publisher, Rtn. Uchenna Obizoba Henry, therefore urges the public to catch a glimpse of the hospitality of Asaba and the unique culture of people of Asaba by making plans to attend this year’s award and fashion show.

Some photos from the past editions of the event: