In a move that has sparked widespread criticism, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has used his federal powers to extend the tenure of the current Inspector General (IG) of Police, who had already reached retirement age. The extension, which has far-reaching implications for the hierarchy of the Nigerian Police Force, has created an atmosphere of stagnation and frustration among the ranks.

The extension of the IG’s tenure has caused a ripple effect across the force, impacting the career progression of over 100 senior officers who were expecting promotions. These officers, many of whom have diligently served for years, now face indefinite delays in advancing their careers as long as the current IG remains in power. Their hopes for recognition and career development have been dashed by what many perceive as an act of favoritism and nepotism.

For those caught in this situation, time is running out. Many officers are set to retire at the same rank they have held for years, their aspirations for growth and advancement thwarted by a political decision that some argue reflects a troubling disregard for merit-based promotion within the force.

This decision comes at a time when the country is grappling with widespread unemployment, and many officers who have devoted their lives to public service are left feeling disillusioned and demoralized. The very officers who are supposed to safeguard the public and maintain law and order are now questioning the sincerity of their leadership and the future of their careers.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether such decisions will continue to dominate the landscape of Nigerian governance and public service. With many officers facing an uncertain future, will their passion for service endure, or will they be driven to consider alternative paths as their prospects in the force continue to diminish?

In a country facing severe economic challenges, where unemployment rates are at an all-time high, the decision to prioritize political loyalty over the professional growth of qualified individuals within the police force only adds to the discontent. As officers are forced to watch their careers stagnate while political interests take precedence, it is hard to imagine how they can continue to serve with the same level of commitment and passion.

To the Inspector General, the time has come to step down. Your tenure has reached its limit, and it is time for a new leader to take the reins of the force. The future of Nigeria’s police officers, and by extension the safety and security of the nation, depends on leaders who are committed to merit, progress, and the well-being of those who serve.