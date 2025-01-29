Bauchi State Born B.O.C Madaki Earns Well-Deserved Nomination at GMA Awards

By: Daure David

B.O.C Madaki, the acclaimed Bauchi State-born lyricist and rapper, has earned a prestigious nomination in the ‘Lyricist on the Roll’ category at the upcoming GMA Awards. The nomination sees him alongside industry heavyweights such as Vector Tha Viper, Jeriqthehussla, Dandizzy, and Reminisce—each known for their remarkable lyrical ability.

While some may find Madaki’s inclusion in this elite group surprising, it’s clear to his dedicated fanbase and the wider music community that he has undoubtedly earned this recognition. Renowned for his intricate wordplay, profound storytelling, and cultural depth, B.O.C Madaki is considered one of the most exceptional lyricists in modern Nigerian rap. His ability to weave complex themes with seamless rhyme schemes and metaphors sets him apart in the industry, and his music resonates with listeners both intellectually and emotionally.

Many have drawn comparisons between Madaki and some of the finest talents in Nigerian rap history, with MI Abaga often mentioned as a parallel. However, despite his growing influence and expanding body of work, Madaki has faced challenges in receiving the full recognition he deserves—especially in an industry that often finds it difficult to embrace non-English-speaking artists at the highest levels.

This nomination represents a crucial turning point in his career, with the potential to break down barriers and encourage the industry to recognize the brilliance that transcends language. Madaki, who predominantly raps in Hausa, is challenging the stereotype that Nigerian music must be performed in English or Pidgin to reach a wide audience. His work serves as a testament to the belief that true artistic talent knows no linguistic or cultural boundaries.

The real question now is whether the public can rally behind Madaki and ensure that his hard work is rewarded. With the right support, Madaki has the opportunity to make history, becoming one of the few Hausa-speaking artists to win the ‘Lyricist on the Roll’ award and proving that musical excellence is not limited by language.

As the GMA Awards approach, it’s clear that this nomination is about more than just recognition. It’s about ensuring that B.O.C Madaki’s outstanding contributions to the Nigerian music scene are celebrated on the highest stage. Let’s unite behind this visionary artist and help bring the award home—showing the world that talent knows no language barrier.