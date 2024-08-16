Like In Okorocha Administration, Frank Onwumere Unleashes Terror On Road Users – Owerri Residents Lament

The name Frank Onwumere, seems to have become synonymous with thuggery violence and uncivil conduct.

Onwumere, who served as Coordinator, Imo Security Network (ISN), under former Governor Rochas Okorocha, has, on several occasions been accused of using some of the boys who worked with them, who, are also being accused of being the unknown gun men in Imo State. They are said to be currently unleashing terror on motorists and other road users.

Recall, that, a recent security report, indicated that, at the expiration of Okorocha’s eight year tenure as Governor, all operatives of the quasi-para-military groups, including the Imo Security Network (ISN) did not return the arms ammunitions they were given for their job to the government and have reportedly been using them for alleged criminal purposes.

Hence, they now allegedly constitute over seventy percent of the rampaging unknown gunmen whose violent activities have culminated in the alarming and frightening level of insecurity in Imo State, with the attendant socio-economic challenges it has elicited.

There are also reports that Frank Onwmere, who was then their boss, is still using some of them to harass, intimidate and extort money from innocent road users.

Recall, also that, prior to the All Progressive Congress in 2019, Onwumere, was alleged to have mobilized some touts to Abuja, where they man handled the then State Chairman of APC, Hillary Eke and erstwhile Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

A source who commented on the development on the condition of anonymity, said, “Imolites across political divide are wondering why Governor Hope Uzodinma appointed such a person with a track record of thuggery, violence and lack of decorum into his cabinet, despite his alleged involvement in cases that revolve around injury and loss of lives, including the murder of 11 year old Somtochukwu Ibeanusi, an only son of his parents who was shot dead during the demolition of Eke Ukwu Owerri market, some years ago.

The most recent incident that occurred on Tuesday, August, 13, 2024 in Owerri, the Imo State capital where a commercial driver, Innocent Onyenanu (Omeke), a resident of Irette, in Owerri West L.G.A of the State, was brutally assaulted by the Task Force Team enforcing traffic regulations along Douglas Road, in Owerri Municipal Council.

The team, said to be attached to the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Motor Parks Supervision and illegal parks, Frank Onwumere, beat Onyenanu to stupor, inflicted multiple grave injuries on him to the extent that he became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital.

“The incident according to eyewitness account, began when Mr. Onyenanu’s bus was contravened and apprehended for violating traffic rules and reportedly resisted the Taskforce Team’s attempts to seize his car keys, resulting in a violent altercation.

It was gathered that the Taskforce, collaborating with officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (Tiger Base Squad of Imo State Police Command), physically assaulted the driver (Omeke), inflicting severe injuries to his chest, hands, legs, and head using their guns.

Following the assault, Mr. Onyenanu collapsed in their office at Heroes Square Owerri and was rushed to Umuzuruike Hospital, Owerri.

The attending doctor confirmed his blood pressure was dangerously high at 140/90.

The doctor indicated that Mr. Onyenanu had sustained multiple internal injuries and required several lab tests, scans, x-rays, and extensive medical treatment to determine the full extent of his condition.

The patient must undergo a series of lab tests and scans to accurately assess his health condition. I suspect he has suffered significant internal bruises like chest pain, and bleeding,” the doctor stated.

Despite the severity of the incident, the office of Hon. Frank Onwumere has yet to visit the hospital or show any sign of remorse for the actions of the Taskforce Team.

This lack of accountability has sparked outrage among the local community, who demand that the Taskforce be held responsible and their conduct scrutinized.

The brutal handling of Mr. Onyenanu underscores the urgent need for the Taskforce Team to adopt a more humane approach in their enforcement duties.

Such unchecked brutality not only undermines public trust but also highlights the necessity for immediate reforms and proper oversight to prevent future occurrences.