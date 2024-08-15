He’s Not Our Brother — Anambra Community Distances Self from Seminarian Who Defiled 10-Yr-Old Girl on Her Graduation Day

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The people and leadership of Enugwu-Agidi community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State have dissociated themselves from the recently arrested randy seminarian, Chukwudi Okeye, who defiled a ten-year-old child that came to invite him to her school graduation ceremony.

Recall that Anambra State government recently arrested one 34-year-old man resident in Amanuke in Awka North Local Government Area for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The suspect, during interrogation, claimed that he was a native of Enugwu-Agidi community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

However, in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, the people of Enugwu-Agidi denied knowing the man nor having anything to do with him.

According to the statement signed by the Traditional Ruler of the community, H.R.H. Igwe Okekeuche Okpalariam III, the suspect in question hails from Nawgu community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state; and not from Enugwu-Agidi as he claimed during the interrogation.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to the notice of H.R.H IGWE OKEKEUCHE, the OKPALARIAM III and IGWE ENUGWU-AGIDI na UMUNRI ANCESTRAL DYNASTY, that a certain man currently been alleged and accused by the ANAMBRA STATE MINISTRY OF WOMEN AFFAIRS & SOCIAL WELFARE of defiling a ten (10) years old girl is NOT from Enugwu-Agidi but rather, from a neighbouring community called NAWGU in DUNUKOFIA L.G.A OF ANAMBRA STATE.

“It is totally irresponsible of the accused to falsify the community he is from by falsely mentioning that he is from Enugwu-Agidi community, rather than, stating the truth that he is from and an indigene of a neighbouring community called NAWGU in DUNUKOFIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF ANAMBRA STATE.

“The Traditional Ruler of Enugwu-Agidi, H.R.H IGWE OKEKEUCHE, wish to use this communication to notify the General Public, Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs, Security Agencies and the Government of Anambra State that the person in question is from NAWGU in DUNUKOFIA L.G.A. OF ANAMBRA STATE.

“The great people of Enugwu-Agidi, hereby, distance themselves from the illegal and despicable actions of the suspect who is from NWAGU in DUNUKOFIA L.G.A of Anambra State and also distance themselves from AMANUKE in AWKA L.G.A of Anambra State where the crime was committed.

“Accept the assurances of IGWE ENUGWU-AGIDI, OKPALARIAM III ENUGWU-AGIDI.”