Friday, August 16, 2024
3 Killed, 8 Injured In Renewed Farmer-Herder Clashes In Adamawa

Map of Adamawa State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Renewed clashes between farmers and herders in Kodomun Community, Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, have resulted in three deaths and left eight individuals critically injured.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Suleiman Nguroje reported that a combined security team has been deployed to restore order in the affected area. He, however, said no arrests have been made yet.

The conflict, which has become a recurrent issue in the region, has led to numerous fatalities and the destruction of properties valued in millions of naira. The latest outbreak of violence was reportedly triggered by the alleged killing of a youth in Kodomun by suspected herders, escalating tensions in surrounding communities.

In response to the violence, an emergency meeting was convened by His Royal Majesty Homun Alhamdu Gladstone Teneke, the Hama Batta, and the Executive Chairman of Demsa Local Government Council, Akham Jalo, where stakeholders were urged to seek a lasting resolution to the crisis.

Chairman Jalo criticised both farmers and herders for not disclosing the full truth about the causes of the conflict, and warned that those found responsible would face consequences.

The meeting resolved that the state government’s directive for herders to move their cattle away during the cropping and rainy seasons must be enforced. Additionally, leaders of the warring groups were instructed to identify and report the culprits for prosecution.

Both the chairman and the traditional ruler emphasised the importance of forgiveness, unity, and peace, while also expressing concerns about the government’s commitment to resolving the ongoing crisis.

The meeting was attended by various administrators, directors, and heads of security agencies, all of whom committed to collaborating on finding a durable solution to the conflict.

