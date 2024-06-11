Just-In: Kaduna abducted Catholic Priest regains freedom

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The kidnapped Kaduna Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Gabriel Ukeh of St Thomas Parish, Zaman Dabo in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been released barely 24 hours after his abduction.

Director of Communications, Rev. Fr. Okafor Tochukwu disclosed this on Monday night in a statement obtained by PUNCH ONLINE in Kaduna.

Recalled that Rev. Fr Gabriel Ukeh was abducted in the early hours of Sunday at the Parish Rectory.

” With gratitude to God, we announce the safe release of our Brother and Priest, Rev Fr Gabriel Ukeh who was abducted from the Rectory of St Thomas Parish, Zaman Dabo, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where he shepherds on Sunday 9th June 2024.

” Fr Gabriel was happily welcomed home to his parish community at about 9:00pm, Monday, 10th June 2024.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the kind and prayerful support of all and sundry who worked round the clock to make this a reality.” Rev. Fr. Okafor stated.