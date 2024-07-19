8.4 C
New York
Friday, July 19, 2024
Kano ethnic minority leaders assures police of support in keeping peace

N/West
The Chairman of Ethnic Minority Leaders in Kano, His Highness, Igwe (Dr.) Boniface Ibekwe, has assured Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Salman Dogo Garba, of their preparedness to help police ensure adequate peace and order across the state.

Igwe Ibekwe who is the Eze Ndigbo in Kano led other traditional rulers representing all ethnic nationalities resident in Kano on a meeting to Kano state police headquarters at Bompai at the instance of the CP Dogo.

The Igbo monarch who is also the President-General of Eze Ndigbo in diaspora, assured the new Kano Police boss of their readiness to play the needed roles in sustaining the existing peaceful co-existence among all ethnic nationalities resident in Kano and their host community.

Igwe Boniface Ibekwe said the ethnic traditional rulers have resolved to give maximum cooperation to the police, revealing that all the ethnic leaders have already started engaging their people to enlighten them on the importance of continuously keeping peace and maintaining peaceful co-existence in Kano.

He sincerely thanked CP Dogo for the effort of the Police Command in keeping the peace despite the complex security nature of the State.

In his remarks, CP Dogo said the meeting was part of the ongoing efforts of the Kano Police Command to suppress all forms of breakdown of law and order and maintain peace across the state.

CP Dogo appreciated the contributions of the Ethnic Minority Leaders in ensuring peace and security in the State, adding that, “community leaders are important personalities and integral part of the society.”

He further seeked for their continued support and urged them to engage their people and enlighten them to shun any act capable of causing breach of the peace and jeopardizing the well-being of the people in the State.

CP Dogo, however, reassured that the Police Command will not be reluctant to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for all residents in Kano State.

