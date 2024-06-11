Panic In Imo State As Gunmen kill Police Men, Civilian In Early Morning Checkpoint Attack

Unknown gunmen have again shot two police officers on duty dead on Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness said the fleeing armed men also shot a passer-by at Ama-John junction along Okigwe road.

A resident who spoke to our correspondent said the gunmen attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, taking the officers on duty unawares.

The incident, according to him, has caused a serious panic in the area and motorists and passengers plying the busy Okigwe road had retreated for fear of the unknown.

“There was a serious panic this morning some minutes after 6:am within Akabo (Ama-John) axis along Okigwe road as group of bandits shot and killed two Police men on duty and a passerby. They were four armed gunmen on Sienna bus and zoomed their way to Okigwe after shooting the officers. As I speak, the road is scanty. Drivers and passengers taking the Okigwe road have stopped far away to allow the situation calm down,” he said.

When contacted, the Imo state police Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said he had yet to be briefed on the incident.