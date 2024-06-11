8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Panic In Imo State As Gunmen kill Police Men, Civilian In Early Morning Checkpoint Attack

S/East
247ureports logo

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Unknown gunmen have again shot two police officers on duty dead on Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness said the fleeing armed men also shot a passer-by at Ama-John junction along Okigwe road.

A resident who spoke to our correspondent said the gunmen attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, taking the officers on duty unawares.

The incident, according to him, has caused a serious panic in the area and motorists and passengers plying the busy Okigwe road had retreated for fear of the unknown.

“There was a serious panic this morning some minutes after 6:am within Akabo (Ama-John) axis along Okigwe road as group of bandits shot and killed two Police men on duty and a passerby. They were four armed gunmen on Sienna bus and zoomed their way to Okigwe after shooting the officers. As I speak, the road is scanty. Drivers and passengers taking the Okigwe road have stopped far away to allow the situation calm down,” he said.

READ ALSO  Princess Apprehended Few Days After Conniving with Man to Steal One-Year-Old Baby in Anambra

When contacted, the Imo state police Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, said he had yet to be briefed on the incident.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Just-In: Kaduna abducted Catholic Priest regains freedom

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Imo State House Of Assembly Harbors Highest Number Of Illiterates Members - Ohanaeze Reveals

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports