Another Accident Claims Life, Injures Many in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Another road traffic has, on Monday, June 10, claimed one life and left at least five persons injured in Anambra State.

This coming barely one week after no fewer than three persons lost their lives while many got injured in another road traffic crash that occured in the State.

Confirming the crash in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the State, RC Margaret Onabe said it happened at about 6:41pm at the Ukpo Junction axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

According to her, the crash involved a commercial Toyota Delica bus (with registration number NZN116LK), and a private Toyota Diana (with registration number ACA529XA).

While noting that a total of seven persons were involved in the crash, she also explained that only one person was rescued unhurt, while also attributing the crash to wrongful overtaking.

“According to eyewitness report, the bus driver was trying to overtake a vehicle a on the same lane with him but failed, and rammed into the other vehicle coming from the opposite direction on a single carriage way and crashed,” she explained.

Continuing, she said: “The injured victims were rushed to Borromeo Mission Hospital Onitsha by FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje, for medical attention, where one female adult was confirmed dead by the doctor and the corpse deposited at the morgue.

“The rescue team managed traffic, towed the two vehicles to the Command and ensured obstructions caused by the crash was cleared.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserated with the family of the dead victim, and wished the injured victims quick recovery. He admonished motorists to avoid reckless driving especially at night time, watch and ensure the road is clear before overtaking.”

