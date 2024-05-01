8.4 C
Why Imo Governor, Uzodimma Appointed Self As Commissioner For Lands

Governor Uzodimma Keeps Mute As Imo People Sustain Call LG Election
Governor Uzodimma

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has appointed himself as the Commissioner for Lands, Survey, and Physical Planning in Imo state.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday during the inauguration of new commissioners at the Government House in Owerri.

The governor said he appointed himself to the position to prevent any corruption scandal as it happened in the past.

In November 2023, Governor Uzodimma suspended the state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu, disclosed that the suspension was with immediate effect.

The governor later ordered the arrest and detention of Atulegwu over alleged land grabbing and other related matters.

He was detained at the police headquarters in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The sacked commissioner was released after spending over 40 days in police detention.

