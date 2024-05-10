President Tinubu Appoints Engr.Woke Managing Director of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority

8.4 C
National
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

 

Engr. Woke is a seasoned engineer and politician. He had served as Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State and was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

 

According to a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President

on Media and Publicity and made available to News outlets said that, “The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency, while working at harnessing and developing the water resource potential of the area, as well as ensuring that the Authority is a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development.”

Before his recent appointment, Engr. Woke was a commissioner in the Governor Sim Fubara led administration of Rivers State from where he resigned recently to take up the new appointment.

 

