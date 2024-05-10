Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership Releases Critical Analysis of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway By Osita Chidoka

Press Statement

The Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership is pleased to announce the release of a comprehensive critique of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, authored by Osita Chidoka, Chancellor of the Athena Centre. The critique, titled “Democracy and The Coastal Highway: An Examination of the Lagos-Calabar Project,” is featured in the latest edition of Athena Notes, our esteemed newsletter.

In this insightful article, Chidoka explores the implications of the coastal highway project on Nigeria’s democratic values and economic viability. The article highlighted the lack of transparency, citizen engagement, and financial justification and called for a reevaluation of the project in favour of more sustainable and economically viable alternatives, such as completing the dualisation of existing national highways and relocating the Lagos Port Complex from Apapa.

Key Points Addressed in the Critique:

• Democratic Concerns: Examination of the project’s alignment with democratic norms, emphasising the need for robust stakeholder engagement and transparency.

• Economic Viability: Analysis of traffic patterns and cost-benefit considerations questioning the economic justification of the coastal highway.

• Alternative Proposals: Suggestion of completing the dualisation of current highways and relocating the Lagos Port Complex to promote economic growth and urban renewal.

Osita Chidoka urges the government to prioritise projects that align with democratic principles and deliver tangible economic benefits, advocating for greater transparency and citizen involvement in national infrastructure decisions.

The full article is available in the latest edition of Athena Notes, our Newsletter where authors express their viewpoints. The opinions expressed in the newsletter do not necessarily reflect the official stance of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership.

For more information and to read the full article, please visit Athena | https://bit.ly/3UUdwIm

