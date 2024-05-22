Police Fault Report of “Missing 19 Riffles” in Anambra, Move to Launch Investigation

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has frowned at the trending report of alleged missing 19 riffles in a community in the State.

Recall that a publication, captioned “Tension in Anambra Community over Missing 19 Rifles” recently began to make the rounds in the media space, alleging that “fear and concerns have heightened over the disappearance of about 19 pump action guns reportedly donated to the local vigilante security team in the Awada community in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.”

The publication also alleges that there is serious tension in the community and Anambra State at large as the whereabouts of the guns became unknown during the handing over of the community’s security equipment to a newly engaged security outfit.

However, reacting to the publication on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, described it as one unprofessionally fabricated to promote personal agenda and seek cheap attention.

He wondered why a report and incident of such magnitude and concern would go to the media, without the community involved or even the reporter himself notifying or consulting the police, which is the lead agency for internal security in the State.

The Police Spokesman frowned over what he described as “unprofessional attitude of some media persons who deliberately publish stories to achieve a selfish interest, especially without recourse to the authority’s concern.”

According to him, “it is regrettable that certain media outlets choose to prioritize sensationalism over accuracy, neglecting to verify information with relevant authorities.”

He also maintained that the absence of any official report filed with law enforcement or other concerned entities on the matter further cast shadow of doubts on the credibility of the claims made in the said publication; hence, it perception as a deliberate effort to sow discord and further personal interests.

“It is disheartening that when you go through the report, it is clear that a case of such magnitude was not reported to any security agency or any concerned authority. Therefore the Command sees it as information targeted to cause unnecessary tension in the state, to promote a rift between two groups, and personal agenda…,” he said.

The Police Spokesman, however, assured that the Command would investigate the said matter, even as he further assured of continuous synergy between the police and sister security agencies in the State, towards delivering airtight security to Ndị Anambra.

“…the Command shall continue to work with other security agencies and other recognized stakeholders to enforce the law, maintain public order & public safety, and support services in the State,” he said.